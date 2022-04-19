Around Rs 1 cr robbed from van of cash collection firm in Ggm

gurugram: In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men here on Monday.



The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint before fleeing with the money.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 pm when employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.

The van was parked outside the showroom when a company employee, Akhilesh, went into the showroom to collect cash.

Van driver Ranjit and guard Vipin were in the van.

In the meantime, three armed robbers came there.

They threw red chili powder into the eyes of the driver and the guard. They then held them hostage at gunpoint and fled with a bag of cash containing around Rs 1 crore, said police.

Police officials said they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot.

Vipin told police that they had collect the money from 10 points and over Rs 1 crore was in the van, which was to be deposited in an HDFC bank branch in Sector 53.

"There can be a possibility of a major gang being involved in this incident but it will all come out when we investigate major aspects of this case. It seems that the attackers were aware of flaws of this company while collecting cash and exploited it to their own benefit in stealing this cash" an official from Gurugram Police said.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, "We are on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon."