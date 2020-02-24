Around 60 protesters and 37 police personnel hurt in Hauz Rani area, cops register FIR

New Delhi: As violence brewed in different parts of the national Capital on Monday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), more than 60 protesters were reported injured in Hauz Rani area.



The protesters have also claimed that children as young as 10 were attacked and injured when they reached Gandhi Park. "We had a long march planned and had started at 3 pm. However, when we reached Gandhi Park, the police started using lathis, this created a stampede like situation. Many women and children were also hurt," claimed Nagma, one of the protesters.

Meanwhile, the police have said that about 37 police personnel were injured. They have also filed an FIR against the protesters, which also includes members of Delhi University's Pinjra Tod. "A Case FIR U/S 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 120B, 34 IPC has been registered against Indrani, Devika, Sunita, Pooja, Ajra, Mehnuma, Sabana Yasmin, Sabina, Haider, Salaudin, Abid, Salman, Zahid, Munna, Wasim Gauri, Naeem, Waqar, Rahman and others in connection with the incident at Malviya Nagar," said a statement by the police.

Sara who lives in Hauz Rani was also part of the march on Sunday night, she limped her way into the park where the protest was taking place. "The police used their hands to beat us up. Our hair was pulled very hard, both male and female police officers beat us on the chest," she claimed. Neha a volunteer from Karwan-e-Mohabbat told the correspondent that close to 70 people, including children, have been injured in Sunday's incident. According to the protester, children as small as 10 and 12 were roughed up.

According to the protesters, they were peacefully marching when the police started using force. "We have been protesting for about a month and have been taking out a march. But on Sunday, the police had lost all control. A few women due to age had sat down on the footpath to take rest, and the police used lathi then," said Nagma.

Many injured were taken to Pandit Madan Mohan

Malaviya Hospital, Max Hospital. Few grievously injured were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"They are trying to scare us, but we are stubborn too. They want to throw us out of our own homes, let them kill us before that happens," said Khursheed, 65-year-old protester at Hauz Rani. Violent protests have erupted in different parts of the national Capital since Sunday night and continued on Monday as well.