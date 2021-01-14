Around 40K doses of Covishield landing in Ggm today morning

Gurugram: Gurugram is fully geared up for vaccination drive at 161 sites on January 16 with the district receiving around 40,000 doses of Covishield Coronavirus vaccine by today morning (Thursday).



Over 36,000 health care workers have so far registered themselves on the CoWIN portal and are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive. These health workers have also been assigned specific sites where they can go and get the shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 116 sites have been identified for the vaccine launch on January 16. Each site will have the capacity to vaccinate 100 persons a day. Gurugram Health Department has set a time frame for three days for completing vaccination drive.

The doses of Covishield vaccine will be coming to Gurugram from Kurukshetra from where it will be stored in 37 cold storage chains that have been set up in Pataudi. Five public officials have been given responsibility to look after one cold chain.

Taking into account the possibility of one percentage waste of vaccine, officials have expressed hope that doses of vaccine would be enough to inoculate more than 36,000 in the initial phase of vaccine.

"Our team of officials are all geared up for the upcoming vaccination drive. More than 36,000 health workers will be getting inoculated in the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive. We have already undertaken a successful dry run of how we will be undertaking the vaccination drive. This was monitored and appreciated by World Health Organisation India Head, Dr. Roderico H Orfin," said Dr. Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Gurugram.

Nearly 30 more minutes will be required to monitor the beneficiary for any side effects after the inoculation.

Top officials of District Administration also tried to allay fears and concerns regarding the vaccine. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of certain side effects like slight fever, rashes, weakness following the vaccination.

Top public officials that included District Magistrate Yash Garg and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Virender Yadav however assured that the vaccine is safe and it was necessary to get inoculated for protection against COVID-19.