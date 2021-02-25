Around 19 held, 25 FIRs lodged, Centre tells HC

New Delhi: As many as 19 people have been arrested and 25 FIRs lodged in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally in protest against the three new agri laws, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on

Wednesday.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul further told the high court that as many as 50 people have been detained and the investigation was going on into the incident.

They also submitted that adequate security personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort for its safety and security.

Taking note of the government submissions, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought to know whether any similar matter has been already filed in or was pending before or disposed of by the Supreme Court.

Curiously, according to public statements issued by the Delhi Police and a list of people arrested that the police themselves have uploaded on their website, as of February 1, 122 people had been arrested in the Republic Day violence cases.

It asked the central government to give it details of any similar matter in the apex court and listed the petition by a Delhi resident, Dhananjai Jain.

The petition has sought the removal of people squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation and clear all the roads and public places.

It has also sought a direction to remove the Delhi Police Commissioner from his position with immediate effect and punish all the police officers who allegedly failed in discharging their duties relating to the Red Fort incident on Republic Day.

The tractor rally on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The petition has also sought a direction to the Centre to put adequate paramilitary forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore a feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

Meanwhile, a court here on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail application of Shantanu Muluk, who along with Disha Ravi is accused of sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Wednesday, posted Muluk's bail application for arguments on Friday.

Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay High Court on February 16 for a period of 10 days. The Delhi Police believe this "toolkit" was purportedly used to incite violence on Republic Day but the document has no reference to violence, according to Disha Ravi's bail

order.