Around 1,800 hectares to be acquired for 2nd phase development of Jewar Airport

greater noida: After successfully signing the concession agreement with the Zurich International Airport AG for the first phase development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is now going to start land acquisition for the second phase development of the airport project.



As per a senior officer, initially YEIDA will acquire land from 11 villages from Jewar area for which a proposal will be sent to the district administration. The airport will have a total of five runways while the land acquisition for development of the second phase will be done in two shifts.

"For developing the second phase, around 1,800 hectares of land will be acquired while around Rs 3,000 crore of compensation will be distributed to over 4,000 farmers against their acquired land. Land from villages such as Bankapur, Siwara, Sabota, Jewar Bangar and others will be acquired. The authority will ensure that the farmers get adequate compensation and other government benefits against their land," the officer said.

The Noida International Greenfield Airport is proposed to be built in an area of 5,000 hectares at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore. The Swiss company Zurich International Airport AG has been selected for the development of the project.

For the development of the first phase 1,334 hectares of land has already been acquired by YEIDA and there will be two runways in the first phase while around 90 per cent of the air traffic in initial years will be domestic only. The government is aiming at operationalising the first phase of the Jewar airport by 2022-23.