Army man shoots self by accident, dies

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old soldier with the Indian Army, who was on vacation, has died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a native of Meerut. His family has said that the incident is an accident, police said.



A senior police officer said that Ankit had arrived to his wife's house in Muradnagar on Tuesday to attend a birthday party of one of his brothers-in-law. Ankit was supposed to go to his home in Meerut on Wednesday evening. The video released to police by his brother-in-law Harshit said that around 11.30 am, Ankit was showing everyone an illegal pistol and somehow, he shot himself. "Immediately, I called others in the house and we took hin to a nearby hospital for treatment," he said in the video.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP (Rural), Ghaziabad said that police got the information about the incident around 11.45 am. "The deceased died in the hospital during the treatment," Jadaun said.

"As per deceased's in-laws, he came to Ghaziabad along with an illegal pistol and he was showing the pistol to them but accidentally he shot in his abdomen, when he was trying to clean the muzzle of the pistol with a screwdriver driver," Amit Singh, SHO of Muradnagar said