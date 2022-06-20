Army aspirant, delivery boy among 3 held in Rs 15L robbery case in Gzb

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police has arrested three people, including an army aspirant and delivery boy of an e-commerce company in connection with robbery worth Rs 15 lakh, which took place on June 13 in Indirapuram area.



According to police, the accused were identified as Sachin, a native of Baghpat, Ritik Kumar and Kashish, both from Loni area in Ghaziabad.

On June 13, the three accused had hit the victim with a stick in the middle of the road near Habitat Centre and the victim fell on the road along with his bike. Later, the accused thrashed him badly and snatched a bag from the victim and fled.

Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that after checking 50 CCTV footage, police traced some accused and on Saturday evening when they were about to distribute money among them, they were arrested

by cops.

"During interrogation, it came to light that the delivery agent has formed a team. They knew that the victim's collection from market is highest on Monday, so they planned the robbery for the particular day," the SSP said.

Police have recovered Rs 12 lakh from the robbed money. Police also recovered a Santro, a wooden stick, bike and countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges used in the crime scene.