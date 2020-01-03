Arms trafficker arrested, 20 pistols seized

NEW DELHI: A team of Special Cell has arrested an interstate firearms trafficker - Sajid, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Twenty illegal pistols including 10 each of .32 bore semiautomatic pistols and .315 bore single-shot pistols along with 50 live cartridges (20 cartridges of .32 bore and 30 cartridges of .315 bore) have been recovered from him. The firearms were brought to Delhi to be supplied to criminals in Delhi and NCR.

Several gangs are indulging in the supply of illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. This had also found support from the recovery of sophisticated illegal firearms and ammunition from notorious criminals and gangsters arrested in recent times in Delhi and NCR.