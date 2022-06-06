Arms manufacturer and supplier, who dodged cops for 4 yrs, held

New Delhi: Arms manufacturer and supplier who has been dodging the cops for the last four years has been arrested by the Crime Branch, the Delhi Police said on Monday.



The arrested accused identified as 24-year-old Rahul Khan was running an arms syndicate from the Mewat region and was active in Delhi and NCR, they said.

"Rahul Khan was absconding for the last four years. His name was revealed in three arms workout cases in which more than 30 countrymade pistols were recovered and 10 arms suppliers of his gang were arrested. Rahul was wanted and declared a proclaimed offender in December 2019, DCP Crime, Amit Goel said.

DCP Goel said that during the interrogation of the accused arrested in two workout cases in 2019, it was revealed that Rahul was the main arms manufacturer and supplier. The police team was trying their best to arrest him but despite the best possible efforts, he could not be arrested.

"To arrest Rahul, a special team comprising ASI Mukesh and head constable Mintu was sent to Mewat. The police team took days and night for a month and accumulated vital pieces of information regarding the movement of accused Rahul and Summan," DCP Amit Goel said.

"Based on specific information, police under the supervision of Inspector Anil Kumar Sharma and ACP Ramesh Chander rushed to Rajasthan's Mewat region on June 2 to conduct a well-planned operation at village Musepur. The operation turned fruitful and Rahul was arrested."DCP further said.

"Rahul's father Mammandin and uncle Samman had already been arrested," he added.

DCP Goel said that Rahul along with his father, Uncle Samman and other relatives Ibran, Irfan and Mobin used to make illegal weapons in a hideout in the mountain region of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. His father used to get the raw material and pipe from local hardware markets on the pretext of manufacturing water taps.

They make illegal countrymade pistols which Samsuddhin and Irfan purchased at a lower rate. They would then supply the same to criminals in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for Rs 5,000. Further efforts to trace the other co-accused are on.