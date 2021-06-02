Arms licences of Sushil Kumar, Kalra suspended

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended the arms licences of murder-accused Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and prominent restauranter Navneet Kalra, who is accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators during the city's medical oxygen crisis in April.



Significantly, the Delhi Police added that they had also shut down the operation of all three of Kalra's restaurants from where over 500 concentrators were seized. Kalra was arrested by the police in the case but has now been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

When asked about the development, Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) O P Mishra told Millennium Post that they have suspended the arms licenses of both persons. The process of cancellation of their licenses has also been initiated. He added both of them were served notices to explain why their licenses should not be cancelled. "It was done after criminal cases recently registered against them," he said.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case continued with investigators looking into Kumar's claims that he had thrown a mobile phone he was using on the run, into the river at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. "The probe has also revealed that Kumar was using a mobile phone in which no sim card was there and he was using a dongle," one source said.

The search is on to recover the clothes Kumar was wearing on the day of the murder.

Sources further claimed that one white Brezza car which was recovered from the spot was found to be stolen from KN Katju Marg. One Gulab, member of Kala Asauda — Neeraj Bawana Gang, claimed that the vehicle belonged to him and he also showed the documents to police but the probe revealed that the vehicle was actually registered in Jharkhand.

"The vehicle was having a Haryana-based number but the probe revealed that the original number plate of the car was starting from JH (Jharkhand). A case was also registered with the local police after the vehicle was stolen," sources added.

Wrestler Sagar Dhankar was murdered and two of his friends were injured, allegedly in a brutal assault by Kumar and his aides inside the Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5.