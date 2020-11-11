Armed robbers steal varsity student's Hyundai Creta at gunpoint

Greater Noida: Armed assailants robbed a Hyundai Creta from two students in the Knowledge park area of Greater Noida on Tuesday evening. The accused had stopped to ask for drinking water from the victims.

As per the complainant, a resident of Faridabad, Digvijay Singh who studies at Sharda university had stopped along the roadside on his visit to college on Tuesday. "Two persons riding on a motorcycle, stopped near them and asked for drinking water. The accused then took victims at gunpoint and robbed them off their car and fled," the complaint read.



Cops said that an FIR is being registered into the matter and further investigations are underway. "CCTV footages are being checked to identify criminals and we expect to nab them at earliest" said a senior police officer.

