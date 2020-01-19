Areas of city to be hit by water supply

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Sunday issued an advisory that few areas of the national Capital will witness low water pressure on Monday and Tuesday, due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.

Areas to be hit on Monday are - Nehru Place, C-2/D Block Janakpuri area, Nangal Village, Dwarka, 1393 Clubbed House Pkt.4 Sector-12 Dwarka, 717 DUs Pkt.1 Phase 1 and 2 Sector-13 Dwarka, 8 Block Trilokpuri.

Meanwhile, areas to be affected on Tuesday are - C-6 Vasant Kunj, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Maidangarhi, Gali no. 1 to 28 Tughlakabad Exten., C-25/D Block Janakpuri, C-3/120 SFS Janakpuri, Nangal Village, 804 SFS Pkt.B Sector-4 Dwarka, Shalimar Park.

"Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance," said Delhi Jal Board.