Areas of city to be hit by water supply
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Sunday issued an advisory that few areas of the national Capital will witness low water pressure on Monday and Tuesday, due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.
Areas to be hit on Monday are - Nehru Place, C-2/D Block Janakpuri area, Nangal Village, Dwarka, 1393 Clubbed House Pkt.4 Sector-12 Dwarka, 717 DUs Pkt.1 Phase 1 and 2 Sector-13 Dwarka, 8 Block Trilokpuri.
Meanwhile, areas to be affected on Tuesday are - C-6 Vasant Kunj, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Maidangarhi, Gali no. 1 to 28 Tughlakabad Exten., C-25/D Block Janakpuri, C-3/120 SFS Janakpuri, Nangal Village, 804 SFS Pkt.B Sector-4 Dwarka, Shalimar Park.
"Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance," said Delhi Jal Board.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cynical India checkmate Australia19 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly likely to pass resolution against CAA19 Jan 2020 6:54 PM GMT
TDP chief Naidu asks Jagan Reddy not to shift capital from...19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi 'stable', FIR lodged against19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution:...19 Jan 2020 6:52 PM GMT