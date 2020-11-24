AQI dips to 'very poor'; pollution panel says will form policy to tackle stubble burning

New delhi: After nearly 10 days of relatively clean air, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the "very poor" category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution had come down to six per cent on Monday.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 281 on Monday morning and deteriorated to 302 in the evening. It was 274 on Sunday.

It was 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday, 283 on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday.

The capital's AQI was in the 'severe' category on November 15, a day after Diwali, but later improved and remained in either 'poor' or 'moderate' category until Sunday.

The AQI is likely to deteriorate towards the high end of Very Poor by tomorrow and likely stay at the high end of Very Poor on November 25 and may reach Severe in few locations for short period, SAFAR said. This scenario is valid if prevailing low fire counts remain but if counts increased then it may further deteriorate.

According to India Meteorological Department, a cold wave gripped Delhi on Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest in the month of November since 2003.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region on Monday said it will formulate regulations and policies to address stubble burning in the neighbouring states to improve the air quality in the Capital.

"The National Air Quality Commission informed the three AAP MLAs it met that it is seized of the matter and will take required steps including formulation of appropriate policies and strategies to control stubble burning, in due consultations with stakeholders concerned, on a priority basis," the commission, formed by the Union Environment Ministry, said.