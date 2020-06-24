Apprehending criminals after 1st crime provides best window for rehabilitation

New Delhi: In what could possibly point to a worrying trend, data available with the Delhi Police shows that cops here have arrested more than 4,000 unregistered criminals or people who have no criminal antecedents, essentially meaning that all of them were first-time offenders or what some police officials have called "budding criminals".



According to Delhi Police data (till May 27), as many as 4,009 budding criminals were arrested for different crimes by police teams of 15 districts. The data revealed that one of the districts had arrested 980 criminals whereas another has nabbed 852 criminals. Two more districts respectively arrested 775, 686 such criminals.

According to one Delhi Police official, environmental factors like violent family, unstable neighbourhoods and delinquent peer groups may divert the behaviour of youth and juveniles who might then end up committing the crime. "Drug lust, poor economic conditions, and attraction towards lavish lifestyles are important factors that lead them to a life of crime," the official said.

The Delhi Police has also identified 3,505 unregistered criminals which include 639 new robbers, snatchers, 898 burglars, 851 drug and liquor traffickers, 1,117 criminals, and were found to be involved in other crimes. Proceedings for the opening of 978 personnel files and 361 history sheets have also been initiated following these arrests.

An official added that they have also seen cases where the criminals show kleptomaniac tendencies (recurrent inability to resist urges to steal items that you generally don't really need). "Some people steal motorcycles just for a joy ride. They do nothing with the bikes," the official said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told Millennium Post that every parent and guardian should devote time to their children and should try to make them a responsible member of the society and not let them be influenced by problematic habits and bad company.

He added that Delhi Police's YUVA is one of their best initiatives, apart from which there are many things they are doing on the crime front. "Youth who may fall into bad company should be counselled and their parents must be involved so that they can be brought on the right track. I have been stressing on this and following it for a while now," he said.

He further said they are taking specific action against criminals who recruit innocent youth, thereby inducting them into the world of crime. "We are continuously taking strict action against drug and illicit liquor trafficking," he said. Delhi Police had started "YUVA", a community policing initiative not only to prevent youth from committing crime and delinquent acts but also to encourage them to partner with police in maintaining law and order, management of crime and connecting with the community at large.

According to Delhi Police, as many as 11,826 youths were enrolled in the programme and 10,967 have completed their training, of which 6,372 have now been employed, many of whom are also self-employed. Joint CP (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava told this newspaper that they train youths specifically in programmes where the skills they acquire can get them employment.

"We focused on the street children, youths living in clusters or resettlement colonies, those who are likely to turn to crime or whose family members were involved in crime. We identified them and started giving them training," he said. Besides, self-defence training and good samaritan courses were also provided to children and youth so that they can move ahead to say no to crime and maybe also deter others in their age-group from turning to delinquent activities.