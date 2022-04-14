Appointment of school heads with UPSC: AAP

New Delhi: A day after the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights wrote to the Delhi government flagging the lack of heads of schools in the city, AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Wednesday hit back saying that the UPSC, under Centre's control, has the final say on these appointments.



"We have said time and again that we should have the right to recruit our principals, get their exams done, but UPSC is sitting on that file for a very long time," Atishi said, adding that the BJP leadership and the NCPCR should visit schools in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

"I would urge Manoj Tiwari that if he is equally concerned about the children studying in Delhi government Schools as he is concerned about his politics, then he should get that file out and get the recruitment of principals done, so that the shortage of principals in Delhi government schools is dealt with," she said.

The MLA's remarks came a day after the NCPCR's notice to the Delhi government and after BJP MPs in Delhi visited some schools in the city to allegedly expose their purportedly "dilapidated" condition.