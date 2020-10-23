Appointment decisions by DU VC in compliance with norms: DU to Edu Ministry

New Delhi: The power tussle at Delhi University did not seem to end on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms.



Intervening in the row between the vice-chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Thursday night, the ministry said appointments made by Mr Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

"The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, has taken decision in due compliance with the Act, Statutes and ordinances of Delhi University. It is informed that P C Jha in addition to his responsibilities as Director, South Campus, is also acting as Registrar as an interim arrangement. It is also informed that Geeta Bhatt has been appointed as Pro VC in place of P C Joshi," Jha said in a letter to the ministry.

Meanwhile, an email was sent from Joint OSD to VC's office to Sanjeev Singh, Director, Computer Science stating that the official email of the Pro Vice Chancellor was changed, making it "inaccessible to the present pro-vice chancellor Prof. Geeta Bhatt". "You are directed to immediately convey the password of the official email ID to the present pro vice-chancellor," the email said.

Suneel Kashyap Joint OSD also called the press release on October 22 signed by Dr. Vikas Gupta as the registrar fake. "It has been observed that a fake press release dated October 22 has been put on the website of the university by your office in the name of the Registrar, you are directed to immediately remove the press release," the email read.

This comes after DU issued a press release ensuring to go by government's direction: "For past two days, several notifications have circulated through various media regarding statutory appointments and other related matters. This also includes notification regarding the appointment of new PVC, Registrar, and Director South Campus. It is hereby

clarified that professor PC Joshi PVC will act as Vice-Chancellor and is the only competent authority to approve issue orders as per provisions of the Act, statutes, and ordinance of the university."