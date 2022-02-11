Applications open for next MD of DRMC

New Delhi: The Delhi government has invited applications for the post of Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as incumbent Mangu Singh's term comes to an end on March 31 after several extensions received over the years.



The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC has 17 directors, including a chairman.

The applicant should be at least 45 years old. The maximum age is 58 years for external candidates and 60 for internal candidates, it said. The age of superannuation of MD is 65 years.

Singh's tenure as MD of DMRC began from January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan handed over charge to him on December 31, 2011.

The last date for applying is March 4.