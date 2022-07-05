Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 12

New Delhi: In a bid to welcome more sportspersons to the Delhi Sports School, the government has decided to extend the application deadline till July 12 and a six-month relaxation in age-criteria as well.



Through the Delhi Sports School, the government aims to nurture sports talent from an early age and prepare them for international events by providing world-class facilities, training and sports infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government wants to accommodate more and more young sports talent in the school. "For this not only we have extended the deadline for application but have also relaxed the age criteria by six months. This will give an opportunity to young sportspersons to prepare themselves better for a bright future in the field of sports," he said.

The applications are welcome for the academic session 2022-23 for classes 6-9 and students will have an opportunity to be trained by international coaches. Students can apply via link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. The cut-off date for age calculation has been increased from 31.03.2022 to 30.09.2022.

The Sports Science Center and Athlete Monitoring System in Delhi Sports School will help students improve their sports performance through modern, scientific methods.

Students first need to register themselves on the school's online portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit.

The selected students will be invited to the talent scouting camps where they will undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests along with sports specific tests for the chosen sports. The shortlisted candidates will undergo a few medical tests before getting the offer of enrolment. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports like archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.