'Anyone from AAP could now be arrested'

New Delhi: Anyone from the AAP could be jailed on false charges as the BJP is making all out efforts to "crush" the party fearing defeat in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.



Kejriwal's comments come a day after the CBI arrested AAP's communications in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

In a digital address, Kejriwal claimed that Nair was arrested by the CBI following several rounds of questioning after he refused to buckle under the agency's pressure to give a false statement against Sisodia to implicate him in the excise policy "scam".

Nair was arrested for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licenses in the capital, according to sources.

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over Nair's arrest, Kejriwal charged, "They are extremely rattled and have gone crazy as the (popularity) graph of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat is rising each day at a very fast pace. People of Gujarat are coming out in the streets and openly criticising them (BJP)."

The AAP national convenor claimed that Nair had nothing to do with the alleged liquor policy scam but was arrested by the CBI as he refused to give in to their pressure to give a false statement against Sisodia in order to implicate him in the case.