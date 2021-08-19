Anticipatory bail denied to Sr. Navy officer in rape case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a senior Navy officer, accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, noting that he was allegedly trying to influence his colleagues in the investigation and has destroyed the evidence against him.

The high court also said the allegation by the accused that the woman was extorting money from him inflicts "more pain to her injury".

It said that the man, who is a senior officer in the Indian Navy, was required to show a more responsible behaviour.

"No doubt, the victim is an educated lady, but is an educated person immune to cheating. The answer would be 'no'," Justice Yogesh Khanna said while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of the man in the case.

The court said the facts show the man and the woman did have such relations to kindle a hope in her that he would marry her at all costs which was not illogical for her to think so.

"Can he be allowed to play with her dignity on the pretext that he cohabited with her just for fun and later claim she is extorting money from him. Such allegations if not backed with proof are rather insulting," the judge said.

The court said the investigation so far has revealed that he was trying to influence his subordinates and has destroyed or deleted the evidence against him.