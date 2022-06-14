Anti-open burning campaign extended till June 30

New Delhi: The government has decided to extend its anti-open burning campaign till June 30 which was launched under the Summer Action Plan.



The anti-open burning campaign was carried out in two phases — first from April 12 to May 12 and second from May 13 to June 13. In the third phase, the government has decided to continue this campaign till June 30. According to the report of the second phase of the campaign, an inspection of 10,794 garbage burning sites was conducted. The department has issued notices and challans to four violators and fines of about Rs 55,000 have also been collected.

A review meeting chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the report of the second phase has been released by the department on Monday.

"The anti-open burning campaign, which has been taking fast actions to monitor and prevent incidences of open burning in Delhi 24x7, has concluded this inspection with 500 teams from 10 departments deployed at various locations throughout the city. The report has also been sent to the Environment Department on a regular basis. In addition, the MCD has been directed to work on a 9-point action plan to prevent fires at the landfill site," Rai said.

The Minister said through the Green Delhi app, in the second phase of the campaign, out of 674 complaints, about 631 complaints were resolved. "This app is not only effective in taking quick actions in incidents like anti-open burning in Delhi but also capable of controlling the increasing pollution and safeguarding the health of Delhiites," he said.