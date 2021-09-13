'Anti-India slogans': JNU prof's husband held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested a JNU professor's husband Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi, who is accused of purportedly encouraging his son to chant "anti-India slogans" by his neighbours.



He was arrested on Saturday evening by the local police. After the incident, Hashmi had reportedly fled to Mumbai and was declared an absconder after a case was filed against him on September 1 based on residents' complaints.

Hashmi, however, returned to Gurugram on Saturday and was to asked to submit to questioning by the Gurugram Police following which he was taken into custody.

Hashmi has been kept in Bhondsi jail after Gurugram Police completed the formalities of getting the permission from local courts.

But despite having made an arrest in the case, the Gurugram Police has said it is

still investigating the veracity of video.

Hashmi, who is the husband of Dr Rosina Nasir, has been booked under sections 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (provocations for breaking public peace) and 505 (statements attributing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The challenges for Hashmi can increase further with his wife also having lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him, a matter that is being separately probed by the police.

Dr Nasir has also lodged a complaint of manhandling and intimidation tactics by some residents.

As of now, she is not speaking to the media.

Dr Nasir along with her husband and son reside as tenants in Emerald Imperial Gardens in Sector-102.

She has stated that her husband is suffering from mental depression which might have resulted in him allegedly encouraging their son to chant anti-India slogans.

"Making a statement against the country is unacceptable. We demand strict action against the accused," said Amit Tandon, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens.