Anti-encroachment drives continue

New Delhi: The civic authorities continued their anti-encroachment drives in various parts of the national Capital on Friday. As per MCD officials these drives are part of the regular routine exercise, however, the civic bodies have faced severe allegations of selectively choosing areas and destroying Delhi in the name of 'bulldozer justice' by residents and AAP.



The three civic bodies have been quick to defend themselves on the matter, stating time and again that these drives are part of their responsibility and are unmotivated by religion, caste, creed, nationality, language or any such thing. Despite their claims, actions in sensitive areas like Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh and others have become examples of unjust action by the MCDs. North MCD, bulldozed Jahangirpuri a few days after the area was struck by violence on 'Hanuman Jayanti'. The demolition included damage to the gate of a mosque in that area. A few days later, South MCD struck at Shaheen Bagh, the heart of anti-CAA protests. However, South MCD failed to complete their drive in the area because of the protests by residents and AAP leader Amanatullah Khan who was later arrested.

On Friday, continuing the onslaught of these drives East MCD, with the help of police force, removed the encroachment from Jheel Chowk to Mahila Colony as part of the campaign against illegal encroachment. East MCD Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said that during this action, the corporation officials, taking a big action against the encroachment, removed the goods from the tracks and roads and also confiscated a lot of items. Similarly, North MCD conducted drives removing temporary encroachments from Samaypur Badli Metro Station to Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station in Rohini Zone and Prem Nagar area in

Karol Bagh Zone. An encroachment drive was scheduled in JJ Colony in Bawana area, which was not carried out to lack of police force.

The encroachment removal drive was not carried out at JJ Colony in Bawana area due to non availability of police force. North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel said that encroachment removal drive is a routine process of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

South MCD took action against illegal encroachment and removed structures from Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, Dichaon Kalan, Roshanpura, Subhash Nagar & Vishnu Garden on Friday. In a major action in Goyla dairy, 15 illegally constructed rooms were demolished, 42 tin sheds were dismantled

Several citizens have questioned the motivations of MCD behind these drives. The drives come after Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta had written to the three civic bodies asking them to get rid of 'anti-social elements' in their areas.

Sapiya Bibi, 45, has been working as a ragpicker for 20 years. She told Millennium Post that scrap was the only way to earn money for

us. I am not educated. Who will give us money now? How I am going to support my family? Where should I go to earn money?

Sameer, 26, has been working as a ragpicker after his father's health got deteriorated. He had to earn money to support his family. He had left study to support his family. He used to study at a Delhi University. He hardly manages to earn Rs 200-300 a day. I am left with no hope and choice. I have to look for an alternative to support my family. He said with a teary-eyed.