Anti-dust drive from Oct 7

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will run a campaign from October 7 to 29 to curb dust pollution.



The minister also said the government will launch a web portal for monitoring compliance of dust control guidelines on Thursday.

Rai said 31 teams, including 17 of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and 14 of green marshals, have been constituted to conduct inspections at construction sites and monitor the situation.

The Delhi government had earlier issued 14-point guidelines for construction and demolition agencies to curb dust pollution.

"The project proponents found violating the norms will be issued a show-cause notice. Action will be taken against them if they fail to reply within two days. A stop work order will be issued if they continue to violate the norms," Rai said.

According to the National Green Tribunal's guidelines, a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh can be imposed for violation of rules at construction sites.

Under the 14-point guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds. The sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres will have to deploy anti-smog guns.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D)

waste on the roadside. Besides, grinding of stones will not be allowed in the open, the guidelines stated.

The minister said a web portal will be launched on Thursday for reporting of compliance of dust control norms by project proponents.

All project proponents will be required to mandatorily register on the web portal.

"All construction agencies will have to comply

with the checklist, conduct self-audits and upload a self-declaration on a fortnightly basis," Rai said.