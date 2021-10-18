Anti-dengue drive to be intensified in East Delhi

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified its drive to combat dengue, and a new awareness campaign via radio stations will be set in motion from Monday, officials said. Over 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national Capital this season, including more than 140 in October, according to data shared by civic bodies.

Over 80 cases of dengue, 20 of malaria and two of chikungunya have been logged in areas falling under the EDMC's jurisdiction.

"We have intensified our anti-dengue drive as large number of cases are being recorded due to excessive rains this year. A radio campaign is ready. It will carry the message of precautions to be taken at home to ward off any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae at home," East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said. Besides, our dengue breeding checking staff are going from house to house to check any breeding of dengue mosquitoes to prevent its spread, he said, and claimed that the staff has visited nearly 40 lakh households till date.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

"The radio campaign is ready, and it will be launched tomorrow. People will get to hear the message on the airwaves either from tomorrow or the day after," a senior official said.