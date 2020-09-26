Anti-dengue campaign: CM Kejriwal seeks participation of city's RWAs

New Delhi: Emphasising that "Delhi will defeat dengue again", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought cooperation of the city's resident welfare associations (RWAs) in combating vector-borne diseases.



Kejriwal had kickstarted the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign on September 6 by inspecting his residence at 10 am for 10 minutes for stagnant clean water.

Last year, the RWAs had played a huge role in this campaign and the Delhi chief minister had addressed their members at the Talkatora Stadium where he launched the 5-point action plan for the associations to combat dengue, an official said.