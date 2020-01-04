Anti-CAA: Story telling through photographs in Jamia
New Delhi: A new grill wall in Jamia is now the exhibition site for photographs clicked by various photographers during the anti-CAA protests in the univeristy, Shaheen Bagh and several other parts of Delhi. The idea is to depict the entire sequence of the events happening across city through photographs where the eye behind the lens has captured various moments including some viral photos of the movement.
This has become a major centre of attraction for the visitors who have lined up to see the photographs along with the name of the photographers.
Some of the photos show police action on December 15 where the five girl students are seen trying to save their male colleague from Delhi police batons. Likewise, several other photographs capture moments where police is seen dragging students from the protest site, using tear gas and batons on the protesters. The photographs also capture pictures where several women are seen
sitting on a protest site at Shaheen bagh.
Mohammad Meharban, a Jamia Mass Communication student who is doing a course of still photography told Millennium Post that he himself clicked some photographs of the unfolding of the protest and police action.
"My regret is not being able to get inside the Jamia Library when the police entered inside on December 15 and started beating students. I have been clicking pictures since the beginning and have covered the police crackdown on students," Meharban said.
The students plan to show another set of photographs from December 31 onwards soon.
