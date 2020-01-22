Anti-CAA stir: Students raise issues of unemployment, slipping economy

New Delhi: The students' protest over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has also paved way for other issues, brimming in the country, to come at the forefront. With global financial cooperation International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the country's sharp slowdown was also a drag on the world economy, students during the protests have found ways to raise these issues as well.



From the issue of Kashmir's internet shutdown for over five months to violence in Assam and Uttar Pradesh and economic slowdown and unemployment, slogans and banners were raised catering towards these issues.

"It is like a known fact that Modiji is trying to divert the attention of the people. The youth is unemployed and our economy is slipping, but all his government cares about is diving people on the basis of religion," said Manish a protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number – 7.

According to a recent report released by think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment rate rose to 7.5 percent during September-December 2019. The unemployment rate was even worse in case of educated youth which rose over 60 percent, indicating that 2019 was the worst year for these young graduates.

"This was the seventh consecutive wave to record an increase in the unemployment rate since May-August 2017 when the unemployment rate was 3.8 per cent," the report stated.

Numerous protests and march have taken place all over the national Capital, where thousands of people have come out against CAA and NRC. Similarly, students from different universities all over the country have come against the bill, but have raised issues over other things.

"Understand the chronology, as Amit Shah has been explaining us, first they will create an issue, when people speak up against it, they create another issue. But we will explain them our chronology, first NRC will be removed, then CAA and then this government," said Ahmed an alumni of Jamia.

The students said that when their universities were "attacked" that is when they realised now is not the time to sit back. "First they attacked, JNU, then Jamia and AMU, who do they think students are? What crime did we commit that tear gas were hurled inside a university," said Feroz, a student of JNU.

Meanwhile, the students have been boycotting classes and examinations to protest against CAA and NRC.

"We held books in our hands, but this fascist regime has forced us to sit on roads and protest," said a Delhi University student.

Since December 15, students from different universities have been protesting against the bill along with various other issues.