Anti-CAA stir: Over 350 PCR calls made

New Delhi: Regular briefings, strategic deployment, assisting people in distress-this is how the Delhi Police PCR unit handled the CAA protests in December. More than 350 PCR calls related to various kind of demonstrations came to city police.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha told Millennium Post that after the second week of December, they received in between 350-400 PCR calls related to the CAA protests. "The calls were of various nature like gathering, stone pelting, march. In many occasions there were multiple PCR calls of one incident," said Sinha.

According to police, most of the calls came from South East Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi. These were the districts which witnessed violence during the protests. Over two dozen people were injured and more than 50 people were arrested for their involvement in violence.

An official said that the PCR staff were briefed every day about their responsibilities during the law and order situation. "The mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) of PCR had all equipment to handle any situation," said an official.

The officer added that they have also made strategic deployment in some areas close to protest spots so that PCR can reach there instantaneously and assist local police. "We have trained the staff in such a way that they can handle any kind of situation," said an officer.

According to Delhi Police data from December 1 to December 26, over 1,982 people were taken to hospital by PCR. "It includes 535 people who were injured in road accidents. While over 1,400 people were injured during quarrels or other incidents," the data shows. An officer said that during the law and order situation in the city, they carried out their humanitarian work.

Police said that there are 912 four-wheeler Patrol Vehicles and 140 two-wheeler Patrol motorcycles deployed to cover entire Delhi as field support units to handle distress calls, law and order arrangements and securing VVIPs

routes.

According to police they have identified 651 high visibility stop points and deployed 335 PCR vans during night hours from 11 pm to 5 am daily to cover these points.