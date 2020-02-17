Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to 1 day police custody
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to one day custody of Delhi Police in a case related to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friend's colony on December 15.
This is different from the sedition case against Imam.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Imam to the custody after the police said that another accused in the case disclosed that he was allegedly provoked by Sharjeel's speeches.
Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.
Police had booked Imam, who came into limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on January 26 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and a possible National Register of Citizens.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
