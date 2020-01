Anti-CAA protests: 12 persons get bail in Seemapuri violence case

New Delhi: A court here on Friday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with the violence in Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and directed them to get their doubts regarding the amended law cleared by the police.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount. He also asked them to not disturb public peace.

"Applicants shall not do any act which may disturb public peace. Applicants shall put their appearance on January 19 between 2 to 4 pm at Seemapuri Police Station, where the IO/SHO shall make endeavour to remove the doubts of the applicants in respect of CAA," the court said.

The court observed that everyone had the right to hold peaceful protest in a democracy but damaging public property was not acceptable.

"Right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing the public order, i.e., public peace, safety and tranquillity," the court said.

"The Constitution of India also prohibits a person from making any statement that incites people to commit an offence," the court said.

Those who were granted bail included Amjad Khan, Abdul Kalam, Rajaullah Khan, Nisar, Amiruddin, Suaib, Ahtmaad Ahmed, Waqar, Anis, Hazi Mehraj, Mohd Shoib and Mohd Amir.