Anti-CAA protestors take mass pledge at India Gate to defend Constitution

New Delhi: Scores of people took a mass pledge at India Gate here on Wednesday to defend the Constitution by opposing the recent changes in the citizenship law.

The number of protesters as well as visitors, who were out to celebrate the New Year on a sunny day, led to a massive crowd around the iconic monument, causing the traffic to virtually crawl in adjoining areas.

Slogans like "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" and "tanashahi nahin chalegi" rent the air before and after protesters took the pledge.