Anti-CAA protestors take mass pledge at India Gate to defend Constitution
New Delhi: Scores of people took a mass pledge at India Gate here on Wednesday to defend the Constitution by opposing the recent changes in the citizenship law.
The number of protesters as well as visitors, who were out to celebrate the New Year on a sunny day, led to a massive crowd around the iconic monument, causing the traffic to virtually crawl in adjoining areas.
Slogans like "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" and "tanashahi nahin chalegi" rent the air before and after protesters took the pledge.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Smartphones face high hacking risk in 2020: Report1 Jan 2020 1:16 PM GMT
Glitches mar SMS service on first day after restoration in...1 Jan 2020 1:09 PM GMT
New Year's Day: Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 2 other...1 Jan 2020 1:06 PM GMT
Businessman, wife & daughter found dead inside car on...1 Jan 2020 11:34 AM GMT
We're open: Todd Phillips on 'Joker' sequel1 Jan 2020 11:21 AM GMT