Anti-CAA: Protesters plan 'Flash mob'

New Delhi: On Thursday, a faction of the protesting group at Shaheen Bagh dissociated itself from the protest site citing reasons that the protest has now been high jacked by politicians. However, a majority of protesters including women were unfazed by the announcement and continued their protest.



The group who left is now planning to organise 'flash mob' strategy just like Hong Kong protesters. Sharjeel Imam, the man who announced from the stage that he is calling off the dharna in a Facebook post said, "We are planning to move into phase 2, and work on a flash mob, the strategy used by Hong Kong, and spread it across cities."

If this happens, the decision would be opening a double front for Delhi Police, while the challenge to peacefully disperse Shaheen Bagh protesters will remain intact followed by a new challenge to control the suddenly appearing 'Flash mobs' in various parts of the city.

Some protesters feel that a 'group' dissociating themselves might be a strategy to create differences within the protesters and get them removed from the site.

The Shaheen Bagh dharna against CAA and NRC on the road linking Noida with Delhi via Kalindi Kunj has entered its 20 day. The Delhi Police has been trying hard to connect with people and convince them to call off the protest and vacate the road since its causing major traffic chaos for the adjoining areas.