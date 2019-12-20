Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate

Millennium Post
New Delhi: Scores of people gathered at the India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Raising slogans of 'Azaadi', 'No NRC, No CAA', the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.

The national capital has witnessed a slew of protests against the amended citizenship law.

