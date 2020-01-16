Anti-CAA protesters detained from Turkman Gate

NEW DELHI: Some demonstrators were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Central Delhi's Turkman Gate on Thursday. The protest at the site has started from Wednesday night. The protesters were staging a sit in dharna at the site. The protestors said police detained some of the demonstrators on Thursday morning. In several videos which went viral show Delhi policemen along wth other forces frisking away the protesters from Turkman gate which is meters away from Daryaganj Police station and the DCP Central office.



The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain. The protesters were also seen handing over red roses to Delhi policemen.

The policemen were seen forcibly taking the protesters to DTC buses and then detaining them. The detainees, some being students as well, were taken to Rajinder Nagar Police Station. It is clear that since the January 26 is approaching Delhi police doesn't want new fronts to be opened as protest sites. Turkman gate is also a busy road. At Shaheen Bagh, several women have already completed a month sitting on the protest.