Anti-CAA protest: Many take creative routes to express anger

New Delhi: Another day, another peaceful protest and with more creativity. The protesters are devising new ideas to show their anger against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Photos with freedom fighters placards, free hugs and slogans were the highlights of the protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.



Jannat Farooqui and her friend Amreen were holding placards which read: "free hug, aao hug kare, we stand united". "We are spreading positive energy and happiness through hugs," said Jannat.

Amid the protest, slogans like Inquilab, Hum Ek Hain were raised by the protesters.

Many of them were holding placards of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters. People were taking photographs with the placards. "People should follow the path of freedom fighters and then peace will prevail in the country," said Wasim Qureshi.

Najmuzzaman, a native of Aligarh, told Millennium Post, "Whether it is Mahatma Gandhi or Ramprasad Bismil, India has developed only because of their contributions for this nation. They were symbols of communal harmony." Meanwhile at the spot, protesters were playing Dafli and singing revolutionary songs.

Another major highlight was the effective messages in placards. "Take back black law, fascism is a punishment of the working class for foiling to carry on the revolution begun in Russia, one country one constitution," read placards.

The streets of Jantar Mantar are filled with various messages against CAA written on it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that no permission was given for the protest. "We have not detained anyone. The protesters left the place peacefully," said DCP Singhal.

Delhi Police data over rioting cases

The Delhi Police data claimed that till November 15, there were 9 cases of rioting but only in December, the national capital witnessed 10 rioting cases in which more than two dozen people were arrested. The incidents happened during protests against CAA.

According to police, three FIRs were registered in South East Delhi, six FIRs were registered in North East Delhi and Shahdara and one FIR was registered in Central

Delhi.

The data shows that last year 23 cases were registered whereas in 2017 as many as 50 rioting cases were reported. The Delhi Police official said that they are taking proper measures to maintain safety in the city.