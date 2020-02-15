Anti-CAA: Group protests in city over Chennai Police incident
New Delhi: A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a protest near the Tamil Nadu House here on Saturday over the alleged lathicharge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators.
The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from the Bihar Bhawan towards the Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.
The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said.
Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained. The call for the protest here was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee.
An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police. Four police personnel — a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector — were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.
