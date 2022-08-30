ANTF detains 3 drug traffickers under PITNDPS Act: Police

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) wing of Delhi Police has detained three notorious drug traffickers for one year under stringent provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (PITNDPS Act), said Delhi police on Monday.



They have been identified as Shahid Khan alias Chote Pradhan (58), a resident of Bareilly, Sunny alias Prem (36,) and Mohd Tabrej(49), both residents of Delhi, they said.

KPS Malhotra, DCP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force said that Shahid Khan is the kingpin of the entire chain and spread his network in Delhi as well as UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orisha, and Manipur. Sunny came in contact with drug suppliers and started selling heroin in huge quantities in the Vikaspuri and Hastsal regions of Delhi. He has been previously involved in 25 cases of snatching, NDPS Act, attempt to murder, Arms Act, Excise Act, etc. Meanwhile, Mohd. table started drug trafficking in 2021 to earn quick money. He is involved in 18 criminal cases including six cases of the NDPS Act.

​​​"Recently three PITNDPS Act proposals were prepared by Anti- Narcotics Task Force and were sent to PITNDPS Division of Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, New Delhi for the detention of three notorious drug traffickers," said K P S Malhotra, DCP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, said.

"Keeping given active involvements in drug trafficking cases, the proposals were put up before Screening Committee headed by NCB chief. The Screening Committee found it fit and the competent authority (Joint Secretary, Revenue Department Ministry) issued their detention orders under PITNDPS Act, 1988 on 27 May 2022," DCP Malhotra said.

"Further, the detention orders have also been approved by Delhi High Court's Central Advisory Board in a hearing on July 18, 2022. The Central govt has now confirmed the detention order on August 18 and further directs under Section 11 of the PITNDPS Act that the said drug traffickers be detained for one year from the date of their detention. They have been detained on the above order," DCP further said.