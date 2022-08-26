Another syndicate of illegal firearms busted, 2 arrested

New Delhi: In a major catch, the Special Cell of the Delhi police has busted an interstate syndicate of illegal firearms with the arrest of 2 suppliers identified as Pramod Kumar (35) and Rohtash (31) residents of Uttar Pradesh, the officials informed on Thursday.

The cops have recovered 12 fine-quality pistols and 45 live cartridges from their possession. Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh said: "Arrested persons had sourced arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and further supplied in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Western UP, both have been booked under section 25(8) of Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019 in which there is the provision of a minimum sentence of 10 years and it can be extended up to life imprisonment."

Both the arms suppliers were arrested on Monday near Modi Mill at Captain Gaur Marg New Delhi after secret information was received by the team.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that they had received the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Sendhwa in MP.

Initially, both had worked as a carrier for an arms trafficker of UP. Subsequently, both developed their network of arms trafficking in Delhi-NCR.

Both have also disclosed that they used to procure a semi-automatic pistol in Rs 10,000 and a single shot pistol in Rs 3,000 from MP and they used to sell these firearms for Rs 25,000 and Rs 6,000 per piece respectively to the gangsters and hardcore criminals in Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana.

From the interrogation of both the arrested persons, it has been revealed that they have already supplied more than 500 firearms in Delhi NCR in the last three years. Singh mentioned.

Further interrogation of both is in progress. Efforts to identify and arrest the remaining members of this arms syndicate including the source of supply are being made, DCP Special Cell added.