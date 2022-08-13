Another int'l drug cartel busted

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell recently busted an international narcotic drug cartel with the arrest of one key member identified as Akhilesh Kumar Ray. Police recovered 4 kg of heroin from the drug supplier having international value of Rs 20 crore. They confirmed that the recovered heroin was smuggled to India from Myanmar via Manipur. The arrested accused has been indulging in supplying of heroin in Delhi-NCR and other states for last 7 years, police said on Friday.



"A team of Special Cell/Southern Range, under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh has busted an International narcotic drug cartel by arresting a key member of cartel namely Akhilesh Kumar Ray (39), a resident of Chhapra, Bihar. He was arrested opposite EDM Mall at Gazipur road, Delhi on August 9 in the evening," Jasmeet Singh, DCP Special Cell said.

"Recovered heroin was sourced from Myanmar in India through Manipur and it was destined to be delivered in Delhi," the senior cop further said. Police also confirmed that it took detailed efforts of four months to develop the information. During this process, members of this cartel were identified.

Meanwhile, a case under the appropriate sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Special Cell police station. During the interrogation, it has been revealed that he was the member of a big international narcotic drug cartel. He has further stated that he had procured the recovered heroin from a person in Hajipur district, Bihar and he had come to Delhi to deliver 4 kg of heroin to a person. The arrested person also stated that he along with his two associates, both residents of Hajipur, used to receive heroin from one Mullaji of Manipur, who is a big supplier of heroin. Akhilesh has further revealed that said supplier of heroin has links in Myanmar and he used to get the supply through Manipur. Most of the heroin brought in is further sent to adjoining states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Contraband is further transported to other parts of the country, including Delhi. During the investigation, it has been revealed that heroin is also manufactured in Naxalite affected areas of Jharkhand and militancy affected areas of Manipur with opium, which is illicitly cultivated there.

Further efforts are on to identity the remaining members of this narcotic drug cartel.