Another gang member of Tillu Tajpuria gang held in extotion case

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a member of the infamous Sunil aka Tillu Tajpuria gang who was involved in an extortion case, the officials informed on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Jatin (23) a resident of Sultanpuri of Outer Delhi.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the accused was involved in a recent case of extortion that took place a couple of days ago in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi.

Jatin along with some other bike-bourne assailants in covered faces fired two rounds at the house of a woman Reena a resident of Prem Nagar, Delhi (a Bad Character of Prem Nagar). During the firing incident, a bullet hit the AC machine in her house. Before this firing incident, on the same day at about 1.30 pm, the complainant also received a threatening call for a demand of Rs 2 lakh as protection money, DCP Special Cell confirmed.

During the investigation of the case, the culprits were captured in CCTV footage while committing the crime. Certain culprits involved were identified with groundwork by the different teams.

"Raids were conducted on some of the hideouts of the suspect in Delhi/NCR. On certain occasions, he narrowly escaped from the clutches of the police. It was very difficult to keep a constant tab on his movements as he was changing his hideouts frequently to avoid arrest", Singh mentioned.

"Finally, on Saturday at around 5 PM, the team managed to apprehend the accused at Jatin near Japanese park, Sector-10, Rohini, Delhi. At the time of apprehension, he took out his loaded country-made pistol and tried to fire to flee away. However, the alerted team apprehended the culprit with a loaded country-made pistol in his hand showing a high degree of courage. One country-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered", DCP said.

During the interrogation, he disclosed that it is at the behest of Naveen Dahiya a resident of Haryana, of Tillu Tajpuria Gang, who is presently lodged in jail at Solan, H.P., in a murder case along with his associates. It has been also disclosed by him that in the daytime on the same day at about 1.30 pm, they called the complainant's family on mobile and extended threats while demanding Rs 2 lakh as protection money and further monthly protection money for sell of liquor by the family. Before the day of the incident, they also conducted a recce of the house of the targeted complainant. Further investigation is in progress, DCP added.