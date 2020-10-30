Another businessman disappears in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Another businessman has gone missing from Ghaziabad even before the police could solve the kidnapping case of businessman Vikram Tyagi, who is still untraceable for more than four months. This time, a Ghaziabad based businessman Parag Ghosh (46), a resident of Ashiana Palm Court in Raj Nagar Extension area and owns a food court in IIT Roorkee has been missing from Tuesday morning.

His wife told police that Ghosh had gone for a meeting in Indirapuram around 10 am on Tuesday and told her that he will be back before lunch. However, his mobile phone went switched off and after family failed to trace him for hours, they lodged a compliant of kidnapping with her police.



A senior police officer said that during investigations they searched a few CCTV cameras from society as well as nearby area and saw Ghosh getting into an ATM where he withdrew Rs 47,000, just an hour after he went outside home. He was also captured by another CCTV camera at Aditya Mall in Indirapuram area and was seen going inside the mall and around 15-20 minutes later he came out and drove his car. "We are investigating the case covering all possible angles and are expecting a breakthrough soon," the officer added.

