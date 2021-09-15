Another attack in jail 3; probe finds jailers negligent in Ankit Gujjar case

New Delhi: Another fresh attack on inmates in Tihar Jail's jail number 3 was reported on Monday — making it the third such incident of violence in the jail where infamous gangster Ankit Gujjar had had a fight with jailers hours before being found dead in a separate cell.



Two under-trial prisoners sustained injuries in Monday's attack when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents.

DG Delhi Jails, Sandeep Goel informed Millennium Post that, "On September 13, in jail number 3, one inmate Vijay was attacked by another inmate Dinesh, using a handmade sharp metal piece. The inmate suffered an injury in the back and rump. He was shifted to DDU hospital. Vijay's condition is stable now."

Meanwhile, Vijay's statement was recorded, and a case has been registered under Section 324 of the IPC at the Harinagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Jailers negligent: Inquiry



The string of violent incidents in jail number 3 comes even as the Central Bureau of Investigation continues its probe in the murder case of Gujjar, in which several jail officials stand accused.

After the probe of this case was taken away from the Delhi Police, the Delhi High Court had recently directed the prison authorities to ensure the safety of all eyewitnesses in Gujjar's murder case and also sought a report on this from the chief of prisons here.

Now, the Delhi Prisons Department has said that an internal inquiry had established negligence on part of nine officials, including two Deputy Superintendents in the case and would take strict action.

D-G Goel said two assistant superintendents, three head warders and two warders are also among the nine prison officials who will face action.

"Out of them, four have already been suspended," he added.

A report about the negligent conduct of jail doctors will be sent to the health department of the Delhi government, officials said.