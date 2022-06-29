Announce time-bound schedule for delimitation, MCD polls: AAP

New Delhi: AAP demands a time-bound schedule for delimitation and MCD elections from the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said AAP Delhi convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai. He added that the desperation and urgency with which the MCD election was canceled half an hour before Election Commission's press conference must be applied to conduct delimitation and elections.



As per Rai, the Central government went into sleep mode after arbitrarily imposing the decision of unification of the erstwhile three divisions of municipal corporations leaving the people of Delhi on their own. This led to the collapse of the entire sanitation and cleanliness system of the city.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Rai said, "The MCD has now fully thrown off the cleanliness plans in every ward and assembly constituency within Delhi. Yesterday, we met the councilors from various parts of Delhi and found out that if the situation was bad before, it has now become worse. Who should people turn to with concerns now that no one is left to take responsibility for anything? This situation is a result of negligence of the central government which has slept after only passing the decision of integration of all the three municipal corporations. Earlier, the people used to go to the councilor with their problems in the past but the system has become paralyzed now."

Questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the integration of all three municipal corporations will revitalise Delhi Rai said, "Why the Central government hasn't yet handed MCD even a single rupee's worth of funding. They appointed a Special Officer who replaced the erstwhile three commissioners. Earlier also, there was a huge chaos despite all the councilors along with the three commissioners putting their combined efforts which yielded no results. Now, there's a single Commissioner for the entire Delhi and the Central government thinks that this can fix all the mal-administration in the department and all the problems in Delhi."

Rai further added that when the time for conducting MCD elections had finally come, the election commission in haste passed the decision of integrating the MCD projecting it as the only way to end

corruption and fix the mismanagement in the established system. Rai also said that the officers working in the MCD are clueless about the whole process and are unable to take any decision.

He said, "The old file is still kept at the same place and they are not being processed because no officer knows what to do. They are not certain about their responsibilities and a single Commissioner cannot take all the decisions. The work of MCD has not advanced."

Rai concluded saying that a committee can be formed to overlook the whole transition process but at the same

time the citizens must be kept informed about these processes as they are the ones who are

facing problems because of

this fiasco.