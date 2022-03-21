Announce separate fund for dev of mkts: Traders' body to govt

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Sunday said it has sent its suggestions to the Delhi government for the upcoming budget, demanding a separate fund for the development of markets.

From developing industrial areas and organising shopping festivals to simplification of GST registration and a VAT amnesty scheme, the CTI submitted a seven-point draft of demands to the city government. The budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is going to start from March 23, and the budget is likely to be presented on March 25. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a separate fund should be allocated for development of markets as there is a lack of basic facilities in many markets of Delhi.

"Traders suggested that adequate toilets for women should be ensured in the markets, CCTV cameras installed and wires put underground. Roads are broken in many markets and sewers get clogged after the slightest rain. The Delhi government should allocate a separate fund for the beautification of the markets," Goyal said in a statement. Shopping festivals and business fairs should be organised to boost business, he added.

The government should also provide exemption in SGST to traders who offer discounts during the shopping festivals, Goyal said. The CTI said the government should make efforts to develop historical food hubs such as the Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk, Roshan Di Kulfi in Karol Bagh, Kachori Wala in Kamla Nagar, Kumar Samosa in Moti Nagar etc.