Ankit Gujjar's death a case of custodial violence: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the nature injuries sustained by inmate Ankit Gujjar who died in Tihar jail clearly show that it was a case of custodial violence.

Justice Mukta Gupta reserved order on the petition by Gujjar's family members for transfer of investigation into his alleged murder to the CBI and said that the incident involved a larger issue of extortion by jail officials. The issue is the moment a phone is recovered (from the deceased), your (jail) officer is asking for money. It is a case that for every implication, money is extorted from family. It is far more serious. What has happened to the deceased must have happened to others also, the judge said.

The nature of injury clearly shows that it is a case of custodial violence..., she added.