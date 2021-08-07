Ankit Gujjar death: Tihar starts enquiry, shifts out 3 staffers

New Delhi: The Tihar authority has now transferred five of their personnel, including a deputy superintendent, to the prison headquarters on Thursday after gangster Ankit Gujjar was found dead in his prison cell.



As per prison officials, apart from Inquest Proceedings being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate, they are also conducting an enquiry. "We are awaiting for few reports. Some staff present on duty on that day has been shifted from jail number 3," the official said.

As per sources, the staff were questioned about the sequence of events, they have informed them about the attack by Gujjar. Further, they were also asked by allegations level by family members. Gujjar was found dead inside his cell while two of his former cellmates, who were lodged in an adjacent lockup, were found injured on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said judicial enquiry was underway.No report received so far. Action will be taken as per the report.

The injured inmates, Gurjeet Singh (22) and his brother Gurpreet Singh (22), were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here. They returned to jail on the same day, officials said. Gujjar, who belongs to the Sunder Bhati gang, was arrested from UP's Greater Noida along with three others in connection with the murder of BJP leader Vijay Pandit in 2014, police said.

In a purported video, an inmate of Tihar Jail number 3, who was released recently, claimed that on August 3, the deputy superintendent had slapped Gujjar following an argument that broke out between them after a mobile phone was recovered from outside the deceased's cell.

The gangster also reportedly slapped him back. Later, the official returned with around 35 other personnel and thrashed Gujjar for 30 minutes, the inmate who came out of the jail had claimed.