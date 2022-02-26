Anganwadis threaten sit-in stir from Feb 28

New Delhi: The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union held a press conference on the 26th day of their indefinite protest at Delhi's Civil Lines on Friday, threatening the AAP dispensation of turning the agitation into a sit-in protest after February 28 if the government doesn't call for a one-on-one meeting with the DSAWHU.

The union which is spearheading the agitation for an increase in monthly honorarium and other employment benefits held the presser as a staunch response to Delhi's Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's press conference held on Thursday.

During the press conference, president of the DSAWHU Shivani Kaul highlighted that the Anganwadi's women and the union is not at all pleased with the changes made by the government. According to the new measures, AWW and AWH will get an increment which will bring their monthly pay to Rs 11,220 for AWW, excluding the convenience and communication allowance of Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,610 for AWH, excluding their travel and communication allowance of Rs 1,200.

Their other set of demands like recognition as government employees and ESI and PF were brushed aside. The DSAWHU had demanded Rs 25,000 for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers.