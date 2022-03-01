Anganwadis launch sit-in stir; 'being show-caused'

New Delhi: Protesting anganwadi workers in the Capital on Monday launched a sit-on protest outside the office of the Women and Child Welfare Department in Kashmere Gate here even as the Civil Lines protest entered its 29th day, with the DSAWHU saying that they want a direct dialogue with the Delhi government over their demands.



The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), leading the protests, said that around 30 protesting workers and helpers had now been show-caused by the Delhi government based on what the union called "baseless and unfounded" allegations.

"The government has started to treat us like terrorists", said DSAWHU president Shivani Kaul.

While the DSAWHU had demanded that their pay be hiked to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively for anganwadis and helpers, the Delhi government had last week raised it only marginally and refused to recognise them as government employees.

Kaul added that this marginal hike was announced without any dialogue with them and that the union is now seeking a one-to-one meeting with the Delhi government over their demands.

"The government is showing sheer arrogance by not engaging in a discourse with the DSAWHU," Kaul said.

The DSAWHU has also alleged that some women were manhandled by the police and one woman was punched on her chest by one police personnel at Kashmere Gate but the police refused to register an FIR. They have now written to the National Commission for Women seeking an FIR in the matter.