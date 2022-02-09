Anganwadi workers' protest enters 9th day, union reiterates demands, says trying to gather support in poll-bound states

New Delhi: As the anganwadi workers' protest in Delhi's Civil Lines, for fair wages and a government employee status entered its ninth day, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) held a press conference, reiterating their demands and outlining plans to gather support in poll-bound states.



In addition to a hike in salaries, the anganwadi workers want a government employee status and the withdrawal of the National Education Policy, 2020, which they say will lead to downsizing of workers and helpers. Moreover, the union said they also want a written assurance that no worker on strike will be terminated, suspended, or threatened with either.

The union has alleged that Delhi government officials had already threatened them with mass termination if they continued with the protests, sharing a screenshot of a group chat.

DSAWHU alleged that the administration looks for women who are dependent or single mothers in need of income, hires them as workers or helpers, and starts exploiting them by taking away their bargaining power.

According to the union, even the phone bills of the workers which were supposed to be reimbursed by the administration haven't been paid for the last one and a half years. The union added that they are also often overworked.

After the press conference, Kaul told Millennium Post, "It is evident that our small presence won't be able to mobilize a big support in other states but our affiliate organizations will do its best because these parties don't want a bad press in the middle of state elections so I hope for the best outcome for all of us."

Notably, several other unions in Delhi like the DTC workers' union and the restaurant workers' union have shown solidarity with the protesting workers.